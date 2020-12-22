Cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in January must be taken off the table - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has called on the Government not to consider cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the end of January.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are due to be implemented from February 1st with those in receipt of €203 the only cohort of people who will remain on the same rate.

“Those who previously earned between €200 and €300 will see their PUP reduced to €203 while those who had previously earned €300 will receive €250.

“Given the latest surge in Covid figures and a number of sectors having to close their doors, we need to ensure that workers receive the necessary supports without the threat of cuts in a few weeks time.

“The next few months ahead will continue to be uncertain for workers and families and we need to ensure that supports are there. Thousands of people across the state are facing huge financial pressure and anxiety, they deserve clarity and certainty on this.

“It is not acceptable to reduce the PUP rates to €203 and €250 at the end of January. I am asking that this Government take planned cuts off the table and do it now.”