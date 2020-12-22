“Rural rail network must be fast-tracked ” - MEP MacManus welcomes 2021 EU Year of Rail

Sinn Féin MEP calls for Midlands Northwest Rail funding

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed a vote in the European Parliament to designate 2021 as the European Year of Rail.

Speaking from Brussels, MEP MacManus said:

‘I welcome the EU designating 2021 as the European Year of Rail. It is clear to see that as in the midst of a catastrophic climate crisis, that rail is the future of transport. Rail transport is a sustainable, innovative and safe mode of transport, with a cross-border dimension. Campaigns to deliver the Western Rail Corridor and the Navan to Dublin line have been widely welcomed by the public and would provide a much needed service to these communities. The European Year of Rail must lead to the fruition of these projects and put rural rail-networks front and centre in our infrastructure plans for Ireland..”

The Sinn Féin MEP outlined the importance of a ‘for the people’ attitude. “We must ensure that this year brings investment in public rail services, and does not lead to a liberalisation and the privatisation of the rail market. Ireland needs rail services for the people by the people.”

MEP MacManus concluded: ‘I hope that an EU focus on promoting rail will help us to correct the regional imbalances on the island of Ireland. Rural Ireland desperately needs modern infrastructure that is efficient and green. I will continue to call on the Irish government to use EU transport funding and investment in rail in the Midlands Northwest region.’ ENDS