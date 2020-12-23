‘Concern at discovery of new COVID strain’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed concerned after the first case of the new Covid19 variant was discovered in the north.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Discovery of the north’s first case of the new COVID19 variant is deeply concerning.

“This variant poses a threat to this island and this discovery reinforces the need to take immediate action to ban inbound travel from Britain to prevent a spike in cases.

“I would urge people to be careful over the coming days by not making any unnecessary journeys and following the guidelines.

“We all need to work together to protect each other and ensure our health service does not become overwhelmed.”