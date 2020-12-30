Gildernew welcomes authorisation of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has welcomed the announcement that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for widespread use.

Speaking after the announcement this morning the Chair of the Health Committee said:

"I welcome this announcement that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will now begin to be rolled out.

"It is important those most at risk are prioritised from the outset of the vaccination programme.

“However, we must be clear that a full roll-out of vaccines could take months and we need to also see the implementation of an effective test, trace, isolate and support system that can fully meet the needs of people here.

“It is important that we all continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and the appropriate use of PPE.”