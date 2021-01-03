Government must address pay and allowances for Student Nurses and Midwives once and for all – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Government to once and for all address the issue of pay and allowances for student nurses and midwives.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:

“A refusal to put in place fair pay and allowances for student nurses and midwives has been a clear failure by this Government. This issue is about fairness and respect.

“We need to send out a clear message to graduate nurses and midwives that while we understand and seek to maintain the education element of their training we equally acknowledge the work that they do.

“Sinn Féin supports the INMO’s call for fair pay for 4th year graduates and allowances for all 1st, 2nd and 3rd years.

“By delivering on this we send out a positive message to student nurses and midwives that we value them and the work that they do and we want them to eventually work full time in Irish health care settings.

“The Minister set up a review which he promised would be completed by the end of December. We need to see real movement on this issue and the Government need to understand this issue will not go away.”