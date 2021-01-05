“Go cold or go hungry” – the energy poverty crisis further impacted by Covid19 - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has today published a document outlining the real-life experiences of people affected by energy poverty.

Senator Boylan said:

“Before Christmas, I launched an online survey to learn about how households are impacted by energy poverty.

“The results are stark and paint a picture of how hard it is to stay warm. Many people either go cold or go hungry. More stay in bed all day.

"Almost half of respondents go without heat because of the cost, while two thirds found it difficult to afford fuel.

"Most people are worried about the cost of energy. Only a quarter of people said their heating keeps them warm in the winter.

“While the most vulnerable are particularly impacted, the results show that symptoms of energy poverty are widespread.

"It affects young families and older people, those who are working and those who are unemployed, renters and people who are paying mortgages.

“At times, the results make for very distressing reading. Battling with the cold has a clear impact on mental health. It makes people miserable, stressed and in some cases, even lose hope.

"Energy poverty is further exacerbated by the Covid restrictions. People are being told to stay at home at the same time as the worst of the winter weather conditions kick in.

"This is taking both a mental and a physical toll on people's health. Respondents to my survey who are carers referred to the increased burden of keeping the heating on while day care centres are closed.

"Addressing energy poverty must become a priority for this Government. The last strategy to combat energy poverty lapsed in 2019 and here we are in 2021 and the situation has deteriorated.

"The results of my survey show that energy poverty is the silent crisis as many of those affected are ashamed and embarrassed of their situation.

“The Government must produce a new energy poverty strategy without delay and ensure that the scope of that strategy is broad enough to catch all of those affected.

“In the meantime, I am determined to represent the people who responded to this survey by putting forward sensible, workable policies. The cost of energy is simply too high and more must be done to lower it.

“No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and staying warm.”