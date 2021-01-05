Brogan welcomes extra childcare support

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed the announcement of extra support for childcare providers and childminders.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome confirmation of over £3.6 million to support childcare providers and childminders who had to close between September and December.

“It’s vital that childcare groups are able to provide a safe environment for children while also providing support to workers, families and those on the frontline.

“The purpose of this funding is to ensure that childcare providers do not charge parents during times of temporary closure as a result of the pandemic.

“Childcare providers have provided a vital service over the last number of months and they must continue to be supported.”