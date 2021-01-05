Timeline for vaccine rollout a common concern – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has said that the lack of a clear timeline for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine is a clear and common concern.
He said this was very apparent after engagement with several health and social care advocacy groups* who cited it as the major concern for health and social care professionals, family carers, people with disabilities, as well as the wider public.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“Today I spoke with more than 20 advocacy groups representing a significant section of health stakeholders.
“A wide range of issuing relating to healthcare delivery, waiting lists, safeguarding, redeployment of staff, to supplies of PPE for pharmacies and dental surgeries.
“The lack of a timeline and an absence of detail on staff is causing great concern.
“We want this plan to work as well as it can. For that, and the public’s confidence, it urgently needs more detail.
“The vaccine should be a source of positivity and confidence.
“The daily vaccination figures should be transparently released along with other Covid-19 data.
“The latest hospitalisations spike, the continued redeployment of staff, and the continued lack of services or low level of delivery is very worrying for patients and their families.
“We are facing a dire situation with looming surgery cancellations and more care delayed.
“A plan for dealing with this lost time and ensuring that increased funding streams support services are sorely needed.
“Much of the funding allocated to the Winter Plan for increased care in the community and care in the home was only earmarked to begin this quarter, but we need it now.
“Those commitments must be urgently and rapidly delivered on.”CRÍOCH/ENDS
Note to editor:
Groups:
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland
Diabetes Ireland
Dublin Branch of Parkinson’s Association
Irish Association of Social Workers
Irish Cancer Society
Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism
Irish Dental Association
Irish Heart Foundation
Irish Hospice Foundation
Irish Patients Association
Irish Pharmacy Union
Medicines for Ireland
Safeguarding Ireland
Scoliosis Advocacy Network
Scoliosis Awareness and Support Ireland
Spinal Injuries Ireland