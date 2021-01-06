Proposal to reduce Dáil sittings 'totally unacceptable' - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has described the proposal for the Dáil to meet one day a week as 'totally unacceptable'.

He said:

"It is absolutely critical that everything is done to ensure that citizens are safe and that all measures are put in place to protect workers and families at a time of increased Covid-19 infection rates.

"But that means there must be democratic oversight and accountability of these decisions.

"That means the Dáil must continue to sit during this period of national emergency and the democratic process must be upheld.

"Sinn Féin will facilitate reduced numbers and social distancing measures in Leinster House, but we will not agree to the ridiculous proposal to meet one day a week and for half a day's sitting."