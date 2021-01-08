Employers must accommodate clinically extremely vulnerable workers - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged employers to accommodate clinically extremely vulnerable workers.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The Health Minister has re-activated the advice for those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

"Those in this category were issued with letters last year, this provides evidence to employers that a worker falls into this category.

"Unfortunately, there has been some feedback that employers are requiring the new letter to confirm an employee is clinically extremely vulnerable. This is at odds to the clear advice from the Chief Medical Officer that people can use their original letters as proof.

"I would urge employers to be accommodating of those who were previously in this category by putting in place measures for them to work from home and where this is not possible the employee should remain at home and is entitled to statutory sick pay.

"I have written to the Economy Minister and asked that she work with the Health and Safety Executive and representative organisations to ensure that employers know their responsibilities in terms of providing safe work practices in relation to COVID19 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable."