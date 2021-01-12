Concern over continued use of electronic signatures in Post Offices – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has said that the use of electronic signatures for those collecting their social welfare entitlements in the Post Office should be suspended once again amid high Covid-19 case numbers.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents who are concerned at having to use an electronic pen to sign when collecting their State Pension in recent weeks.

“This practice had been suspended previously due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19. It seems bizarre that at a time when Covid cases have never been so high that the practice of every person coming into the Post Office having to use the pen for electronic signature would be continued at this time.

“I have contacted the Secretary General of the Department of Social Protection and An Post in relation to this and I have asked that this practice be suspended once again as part of efforts to minimise and stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We do not want a situation where older people in particular are worried about having to use the electronic pen when collecting their payment.”