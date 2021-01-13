O’Dowd calls on Dodds to seek compensation for students

Sinn Féin’s Further and Higher Education spokesperson, John O'Dowd MLA has called for the DUP Economy Minister to seek compensation for students who are facing financial hardship.

Mr O'Dowd made his call at today's Assembly Economy Committee meeting.

Mr O'Dowd said:

"Dianne Dodds must make representations to the Treasury seeking compensation for students who are paying tuition fees for a less than optimum learning experience and many who are paying rent for accommodation they cannot use.

"Minister Dodds must take the lead on this issue, students and their families can no longer be left with no support and growing debt."