Tory attack on workers' rights must be opposed - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said British government attempts to undermine workers' rights by using Brexit to scrap the 48-hour week must be opposed.

The workers' rights spokesperson said:

"The British government is planning to use Brexit to undermine workers' rights by scrapping the working time directive and effectively binning the 48-hour week.

"This is yet another example of the negative impact of Brexit and a further Tory attack on workers and their rights.

"We will stand with trade unions and workers' rights advocates to stand up to this British government attack on workers.

"All of this underscores the need for the north to rejoin the EU through the democratic pathway set out in the Good Friday Agreement in order to protect the rights of workers and others."