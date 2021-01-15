Mullan urges public to get behind holiday hunger bill

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged people to get behind her bill on tackling holiday hunger across the north.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I have been campaigning on the issue of holiday hunger for a number of years now, so it's welcome that the Executive have made a commitment to address it at least until 2022.

“What children and families who receive free school meals need is certainty, that is why I have launched a private members bill aimed at tackling the issue for once and for all.

“100,000 children rely on this support and I want to ensure that it is maintained right throughout the year, not just during term time.

“I would like to encourage families, young people and others to take part in my consultation survey as we develop the means to tackle this issue for good.”

The survey can be completed here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YBGK2F5