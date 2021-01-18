Direct Provision shows institutionalisation continues in Ireland- Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has urged the Government to prioritise ending the Direct Provision system in light of the indictment of institutionalisation exposed by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“The publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report has been a historic moment which has forced Irish society to confront the reality of these institutions and the shameful harm they caused to thousands of women and families.

“I want to commend all the survivors and families who shared their stories and I know that this week has been deeply distressing for many people. Their bravery and determination have been vital in ensuring this report was possible.

“Reading the report, it is clear that institutionalisation was an appalling policy which has caused profound harm to many people under the guise of helping them.

“If we are serious about learning from this shameful chapter of Irish history, we have to ensure we are not continuing to perpetuate the same harm now in different ways.

“Direct Provision is a clear instance of institutionalisation still being state policy. In these institutions, the state takes away peoples’ freedom, autonomy and privacy under the guise of looking after them. Direct Provision is an unjustifiable and unfair system, which causes huge harm, trauma and distress to those living within it.

“I am once again calling on the Government to ensure it makes good on its promises to end Direct Provision within the lifetime of this Government.

“There can be no more half-measures, excuses or bluster on this. People living in Direct Provision urgently need to see this cruel system end.

“The White Paper on Direct Provision is due to be published next month. I wrote to the Ministers responsible for the International Protection system some months ago urging that the White Paper reflect the Report of the Expert Group and I will be following this closely to ensure the government rights the current wrongs with the system.”