Molloy welcomes Paddy McElhone inquest findings
Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed the findings of an inquest which said that the killing of a man by the British army in Tyrone in 1974 was unjustified. The Mid Ulster MP said: "Today's ruling at the inquest of Paddy McElhone which found that his killing by the British army near Pomeroy in 1974 was unjustified is welcome news for his family, and the community in Pomeroy. "The young farmer was 24 years-old when he was taken from his home at Limehill and shot dead by a British soldier. The coroner has now said that he posed no threat and was unjustifiably killed in cold blood. "Since his killing, the McElhone family have campaigned for the truth and today's verdict is a result of their determination and perseverance. "This is a vindication for the McElhone family who have campaigned for truth for all these years. Their determination is an inspiration for all those who continue to seek truth about the deaths of their loved ones."This finding comes on the day when 3,500 relatives of victims of the conflict have signed a joint letter to the British Prime Minister and An Taoiseach calling for the immediate implementation of the outstanding legacy mechanisms within the Stormont House Agreement. “It is time for the British Government to stop prolonging the heartache of victims and allow families to access the truth that they deserve.”