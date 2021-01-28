Plans to extend powers of state agents must be binned - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British Government to come clean on the role of MI5 in Ireland and to bin the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill.

The North Belfast MP said:

“In a London Court yesterday, a British Government lawyer confirmed that MI5 can authorise the murder of citizens and that this power stretches back decades.

“While shocking, this admission comes as no surprise to the many families in Ireland who have suffered directly as a result of MI5 collusion with loyalist terror gangs.

“This includes the killing of my own father and human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, who was murdered by a loyalist death squad operating under the direction of MI5 and the British state.

“It is time for the British Government to end their ludicrous denial of MI5's role in the conflict in the North and to give truth to families.

“It is also deeply concerning that the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill currently being debated in Westminster would give further protection to state agents involved in serious offences, including sexual offences, torture and murder.

“The CHIS bill must be binned immediately. State agents and informers cannot be placed above the rule of law.”