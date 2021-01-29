Economic recovery needs to address inequalities faced by women - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the economic recovery needs to address the inequalities faced by women.

The party's economy spokesperson was speaking after meeting with Women in Business along with Sinn Féin spokesperson on children and young people, Nicola Brogan MLA.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The pandemic has had a particularly negative impact on women and has shone a light on the undervalued nature of the caring responsibilities of women.

"Women are more likely to have been made redundant and also more likely to be furloughed than men, reflecting the predominance of women in the often lower paid and part-time roles in hospitality and retail sectors.

"As we look forward to the coming weeks and months, it is clear there needs to be a focus on tackling inequalities affecting women if there is to be a fair economic recovery.

"There needs to be female specific opportunities for re-skilling and up-skilling to encourage women back into the workplace and to encourage business start-ups.

"All of this needs to be underpinned by adequate childcare provision and recognition of the importance and value of childcare as a profession and more flexible work practices for men and women.

"There is an opportunity coming out of the pandemic to address the longstanding barriers and inequalities faced by women in the workplace and also for female entrepreneurs."