Irish protocol must be preserved – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Vice-President and Joint Head of Government in the North, Michelle O’Neill MLA said today it is time for calm heads and solidarity in the fight against the global pandemic.

And she said that the EU and British government need to honour and implement their agreements.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I have called for cool heads. Now is a time for solidarity as we fight this global pandemic together.

“I have spoken to the Irish Government and expressed my serious concerns that the EU did not consult with the political administrations on this island, before moving to trigger Article 16.

“This unilateral action was clearly unwise, ill-judged and totally unnecessary.

“I welcome the fact the decision has now been reversed.

“Regrettably it has caused political harm.

“It has given those shameless Brexiteers now opposed to the consequences of their own actions, the opportunity of using it to their advantage.”

Michelle O’Neill added, “However the Irish protocol while imperfect must be preserved.

“The protocol exists as a solution to avoid a hard border on the island, thereby enabling the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement to be protected.

“Our citizens need timely access to lifesaving vaccines, not trade disputes between the EU and the British government.

“The Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol were negotiated and agreed by the EU and British government, and the onus is on them to honour and implement both.” ENDS/CRÍOCH