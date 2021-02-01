Archibald welcomes Altinure Road resurfacing

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the £177,000 resurfacing scheme on the Altinure Road, Park.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome the commencement of this resurfacing scheme which will be greatly welcomed by the local community who have been raising concerns about this section of road for some time.

“The improvement work will be done in two sections, the first of which is 770 metres in length and starts close to the junction with the Barnes Road and the second section starts on the approach to the Magherabrack Road junction and extends for some 925 metres.

"I have engaged with DfI Roads on these works and I am aware that other drainage repairs have recently been conducted on part of the Altinure Road.

“The scheme will be of benefit to the local community.

“During the resurfacing it will be necessary to operate a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 7.30am and 7.00pm.

“The works are scheduled to last for two weeks ending on Friday 12 February weather dependent.

“Motorists should be aware that delays may occur and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for increased investment in the infrastructure of our roads and rural roads network to maximise road safety and to help grow the local economy.”