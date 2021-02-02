Mullan welcomes School of Health Sciences boost for Magee

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed news that the Ulster University's School of Health Sciences will be moved to Magee.

The Foyle MLA said:

"It is welcome news that the Ulster University's School of Health Sciences will be moving to Magee from September 2022.

"This is great news for Magee and the city and will bring more students to the north west.

"It will also complement the medical school and the school of nursing at Magee and bring these related disciplines together on one site.

"This move will cement Magee's reputation as an important site of professional health learning.

"I want to commend everyone involved to bringing the School of Health Sciences to the city and look forward to the continued growth of Magee."