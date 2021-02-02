Action required over Colin odour - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed commitment from the DAERA Minister to tackle odour problems in the Colin area.

The West Belfast MLA was speaking after meeting the DAERA Minister alongside councillor Séanna Walsh and councillor Daniel Baker.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

"Residents however are fed up with living with this extremely unpleasant odour and they want to see action.

“Sinn Féin have been consistent in raising this issue and I have raised it directly with the Minister and the NIEA.

“I welcome the fact the Department and NIEA are committed to tackling this issue and have put more resources into resolving it.

“The Minister also recognises that this is an awful problem for local residents.

“The NIEA and Department will be working with residents across the area over the next fortnight, representatives from Belfast City and Lisburn & Castlereagh City councils, as well as the Public Health Agency will also be in attendance."