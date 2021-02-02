Alcohol related deaths a cause for serious concern – Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has urged caution in relation to alcohol and to have their say on the substance misuse consultation.

The party's spokesperson for drugs and alcohol was speaking following the publication of the alcohol related deaths statistics.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

"The high number of alcohol-related deaths must be a cause of deep concern across all aspects of society.

"It is important to remember that behind each one of these is a family and community grieving about the loss of a life.

"The impact of alcohol continues to affect deprived areas disproportionately with deaths three times higher than least deprived areas.

"The Minister of Health has promised a consultation on minimum unit pricing for alcohol later this year.

"I urge everyone to consider deeply their relationship to alcohol and to have their say on the current Department of Health consultation on substance misuse."