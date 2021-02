Community shocked by North Belfast shooting – Ní Chuilín

Responding to reports of a shooting in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast tonight Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilín said:

“There are reports that a man has been shot and injured in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast tonight.

“The local community are deeply shocked by this incident.

“I am appealing to any witnesses to this shooting to come forward to police and assist their investigation.”