My thoughts are with the family of murder victim – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned the killing of a man on North Belfast’s Cliftonville Road tonight.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“My first thoughts are with the family of the man who was brutally killed on the Cliftonville Road tonight.

“It’s important to bear in mind that at the heart of this tragedy is a grieving family.

“The local community are absolutely shocked and stunned by this killing.

“People want an end to the shootings and the guns off the streets.

“I am appealing to any witnesses to this shooting to come forward to police and call on local people to assist the PSNI investigation."