Minister must stop delay of Student Nurse and Midwife pay – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on Minister Stephen Donnelly to stop delaying and act on the Dáil motion passed two weeks ago relating to student nurse and midwife pay.

Teachta Cullinane said the Minister must publish the report on student nurse and midwife pandemic pay this week. It has been two weeks since it was pulled from the cabinet agenda to revise the terms of reference for the second review.

He also said that the Minister must give clarity on when student clinical placements will resume and re-instate the March agreement allowing students with cancelled placements to work as healthcare assistants.

He must also ensure that 4th year interns are now paid at the healthcare assistant rate.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Two weeks ago, the Sinn Féin motion on student nurse and midwife pay was passed by the Dáil.

“The Minister has delayed implementing this motion and has not even published the Collins report on student nurse and midwife pandemic pay. He should not delay any longer.

“This is holding back the entire process of resolving the matter and paying student nurses and midwives. There has been no movement on the matter whatsoever.

“The motion was clear – the first review should be published immediately, and the second review must be signed off on this week and expedited.

“The Minister should make sure that 4th year interns are now paid at the healthcare assistant rate.

“He must ensure that students whose placements are cancelled now or in the future as a result of the pandemic can work as healthcare assistants, if they want to.

“The Minister should also immediately engage and negotiate with healthcare unions to put in place a fair and reasonable system of allowances going forward.

“The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, has excused himself from this debate. That is unacceptable.

“Minister Harris should step up to the mark and ensure fair treatment for students and give them clarity about the impact on their clinical placements.

“It is up to him and the Minister for Health to ensure that they get fair treatment, and that there are no delays to their academic progression because of the decision to suspend placements.”