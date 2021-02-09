David Cullinane TD welcomes terminal illness medical card expansion

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the news that terminal illness medical card access is to be expanded.

This has followed a long campaign by advocates such as John Wall and the Irish Cancer Society.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The step to expand access to terminal illness medical cards is very welcome news.

“This is a very important step in the right direction, brought about by the tireless campaigning of advocates such as John Wall and the Irish Cancer Society.

“The legislation to underpin further reform of medical cards needs to be brought forward very quickly.

“All parties agree that healthcare should be free at the point of use.

“Delivering an Irish National Health Service is a long-standing policy of Sinn Féin.

“Free access to primary and community care needs to be a focus for reform, and this requires investment, including in public general practice.

“GP trainee places need to be expanded, as proposed in our alternative budget, and we need to deliver more doctors and nurses to develop a comprehensive public universal health and social care system.”