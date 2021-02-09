Only 530 affordable homes to rent or buy to be delivered by government this year - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Under questioning from Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD at the Housing Committee today, officials from the Department of Housing confirmed that only 530 affordable homes to rent or buy will be delivered this year.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“At the Housing Committee this afternoon, I sought an update from Department of Housing officials on the progress of the government’s €310m serviced sites fund.

“The fund was established in 2017 to assist local authorities to deliver 6,200 affordable homes by 2021.

“It was confirmed to me today, however, that only 140 affordable homes to rent or buy will be delivered by government under this scheme this year. These homes consist of 50 affordable cost rentals in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and 90 affordable purchase units across two schemes in Cork.

“When this figure is added to the 390 cost rental homes announced by Minister O’Brien yesterday that will be financed by the Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL) scheme, in total only 530 new affordable homes will be delivered in 2021.

“This is the first time the number of affordable homes to be delivered this year has been officially confirmed.

“Despite the ever growing affordability crisis for renters and buyers, the government will only deliver 530 affordable homes this year. This shows that the government does not understand the scale of the affordability crisis.

“Fianna Fáil's general election manifesto for 2020 promised to deliver 50,000 affordable homes if in government. That would require an average of 10,000 affordable homes per year.

“It is clear from the information provided by Department of Housing officials today that Fianna Fáil have abandoned this promise. We were told at Committee that only 700 affordable homes are guaranteed to be delivered in 2022 and 1,500 in 2023 via the Site Services Fund.

“We have known for some time that Minister O’Brien and his party have no interest in standing up for renters. What is clear from today’s new information is that his commitment to homeownership is just as shallow.

“The fact that only 530 affordable homes to rent and buy will be delivered in 2021 demonstrates once again the gap between Fianna Fáil’s promises and what is actually being delivered.”