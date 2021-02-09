Long overdue supports for businesses excluded from CRSS welcome - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD welcomed the announcement that businesses excluded from Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will receive some long overdue financial support.

But Teachta O'Reilly was clear that the new Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) is no replacement for granting them access to the CRSS.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“It is welcome that the Tánaiste has finally decided to listen to Sinn Féin and the business community, and has introduced some financial support for those businesses excluded from the CRSS.

“Since budget day, when the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) was announced, Sinn Féin highlighted the limitations within the scheme. We consistently argued that the scheme should include all businesses that had seen their turnover fall by 75 percent or more.

“Under the current CRSS, only businesses with fixed premises and reduced footfall as a result of restrictions qualify. Businesses, who were excluded from the scheme, also made their displeasure known to the government. They have been crying out for financial assistance from the state.

“Sinn Féin has been raising these matters and pushing for the inclusion of companies, such as suppliers, event management companies, businesses without a fixed premises, and many others, who have fallen through the cracks within the scheme.

“The announcement by the government that some businesses excluded from CRSS, such as wholesalers, suppliers, caterers, and event management companies, will receive financial support under a new Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) is a welcome one, and it will offer some hope to these businesses that they can continue to weather the storm of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the new CBAS scheme does not address the exclusion of businesses without a fixed premises. As a result, a host of businesses will continue to go without any support.

“And, as welcome as it is, the CBAS scheme does not deliver what these businesses have been asking for – access to the CRSS scheme.

“Sinn Féin still believe in the interest of protection of as many businesses as possible and that the sensible thing to do was to include all businesses that had seen their turnover fall by 75 percent or more in the CRSS scheme.”