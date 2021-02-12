Gildernew welcomes vaccinations of Clinically Vulnerable people

Colm Gildernew has welcomed the announcement from the Department of Health that the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) who received a shielding letter can now book their COVID-19 vaccine online.

The chair of the health committee said:

“I have been contacted by many of the clinically vulnerable in the past few weeks who have been very worried about getting their appointments for a vaccination.

“The Department has announced that the vulnerable with shielding letters will now be eligible to book their vaccine from next week onwards in one of the seven vaccination centres across the north.

“This past week, I wrote to the head of the vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly regarding the worry particular groups are feeling as they wait for their appointments, in particular the CEV people.

“I welcome this move by the department, and I urge the clinically vulnerable with shielding letters to make their appointments as soon as possible.”