McShane condemns Ballycastle petrol bomb attack

Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane has condemned a petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballycastle in the early hours of Monday morning.

Councillor McShane said:

"This petrol bomb attack on a house in Leyland Court is wrong and I utterly condemn it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the house.

“People in this community are angry and do not want this type of behaviour in Ballycastle.

"Anyone with any information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."