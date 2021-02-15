Begley writes to Health Minister on mental health services

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has written to Health Minister Robin Swann to raise concerns around the lack of mental health services in Tyrone.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I have written to Health Minister Robin Swann to request that urgent resources be placed into addressing gaps in mental health counselling in Tyrone.

“It is deeply concerning that only 40% of GPs in West Tyrone provide an in-house counselling service, with these GPs currently overstretched and struggling to meet the demand.

“The COVID19 pandemic has placed additional strain and pressures on people’s mental health and well-being due to the necessary restrictions.

“We must ensure that mental health counselling is readily accessible for all citizens.

“Ideally, it should be available in all GP practices and, at the very least, counselling services should be signposted from all practices.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work for first-class and accessible mental health services in Tyrone and across the island.”