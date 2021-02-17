Archibald welcomes 200 KPMG jobs boost

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that accountancy firm KPMG is creating 200 jobs in Belfast.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"News that accountancy firm KPMG is creating 200 jobs at a centre of excellence in Belfast is a welcome boost to the economy.

"160 of these posts will be recruited from the Assured Skills training programme, creating opportunities for young people and graduates.

"These workers will deal with clients from across the island and will help to boost the all-Ireland economy.

"The north now has a special status as a result of the protocol and the Economy Minister needs to be going out and attracting more jobs and investments."