Nicholl slams unionist councillors over walk out

Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Nicholl has slammed unionist members of council for walking out of a presentation by Conradh na Gaelige on Seachtain na Gaeilge and what councils should be doing to help enhance and promote the Irish language.

Cllr Nicholl said:

“Unionists members of council showed complete disrespect and contempt for the Irish language and those who speak it and value it by staging a childish walk out during a presentation by Conradh na Gaelige.

“Conradh na Gaelige were at council to talk about celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge and what councils should be doing to help enhance and promote the Irish language.

“The Irish language is an integral part of the lives of a growing number of people who use it daily and their rights should be protected.

“Prejudice and discriminations should never be tolerated.

“Councils should be doing their best to become more progressive and inclusive for all members of society.”