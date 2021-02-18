Hazzard calls for Joint Consultative Working Group to be urgently convened

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called for a full meeting of the Joint Consultative Working Group as soon as possible to discuss the implementation of the Irish protocol.

Chris Hazzard said:

"The Joint Consultative Working Group offers a forum to discuss the full implementation of the protocol and any concerns arising from it.

“Businesses and civil society across the North are calling for this Working Group to be convened urgently.

“We welcome the engagements that Maroš Šefčovič has planned with business and civil society here, and the Joint Consultative Working Group is a vital way of regularising and formalising those discussions.

“I ask all parties to join in my call for the Joint Consultative Working Group to be established as soon as possible, as part of a wider strategy of using all means available within the framework of the Protocol to facilitate open discussion."