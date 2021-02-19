North’s charge point network in urgent need of improvement - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the ChargePoint infrastructure in the north needs urgent improvement as its condition is deteriorating.

The party’s Infrastructure spokesperson said:

“The ChargePoint network needs urgent improvement, as many have been found to be out of service across the north by Electric Vehicle drivers.

“The north’s electric vehicle owner group NIEVO conducted a survey that found that 58% of people have considered a return to petrol or diesel due to issues with our public charging network.

“Obviously, this is completely the wrong direction we want our network to be going in.

“The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) owns the e-car public charge point network and is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the network, however they are looking for match funding to replace the current network and bring it to a better standard.

“I have written to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon asking her to look at assisting ESB in their mission to replace and improve the network.

“It is vital that our current network is properly maintained, as well as upgraded and expanded, in order to prepare the north to fully embrace sustainable transport.”