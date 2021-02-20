Michelle O'Neill sends sympathies after death of Mrs. Alice McElwee

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has expressed her condolences following the death of Alice McElwee, mother of 1981 hunger striker, Thomas McElwee.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"I was saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Alice McElwee, mother of 1981 hunger striker, Thomas McElwee.

"During the hunger strike and since then, Mrs McElwee and all of the mothers of the hunger strikers showed great courage, dignity and determination in the face of heart-breaking loss and suffering.

"She was an inspiration to so many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her in Tamlaghtduff and beyond.

"My thoughts are with the McElwee family and all of Mrs McElwee's friends and loved ones at this sad time."