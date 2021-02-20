Greater vaccine priority for people with underlying conditions welcome – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has welcomed the news that people with underlying conditions will be moved up the vaccine priority list.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:

“I welcome this development. I was the first to raise the matter in the Dáil on 11th February with the Minister for Health and I am glad that he has now taken this on board following updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

“Tens of thousands of people with serious underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, have been effectively unable to leave their homes for the last year as they are shielding to protect themselves from this virus.

“This has been a deeply anxious period and people have been understandably highly concerned by the lack of priority given to them in the vaccine rollout so far. I hope this development will give them some peace of mind.

“I remain deeply concerned by the fact that family carers are still not treated as a priority group. This is unacceptable.

“Many family carers have also been unable to leave their homes for almost a year as they try to protect their loved one from this disease. They are feeling stressed, isolated and abandoned by this Government.

“We must ensure that family carers are also considered a priority group, so that they can protect themselves and their households.

“I will continue to press the government on this and ensure that family carers are not abandoned on this crucial issue.”