Hazzard welcomes continued support for implementation of Protocol

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the European Commission's continued support for the full implementation of the Irish Protocol.

Chris Hazzard said:

"I welcome today's comments from the European Commission reiterating its support for the Irish protocol and recommitting to its full implementation.

"The British government has also committed to the protocol and its implementation and meetings are ongoing to resolve the outstanding issues.

"The north's business community, traders and farmers want to see the protocol implemented and need the protections and certainty that it brings.

"Those intent on going against that view, and the democratic views of the majority in the north, need to recognise that the protocol is not going anywhere and instead focus on the unique status it affords the north and use it to attract jobs and investment.”