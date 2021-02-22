Anderson sends condolences after death of motorcyclist

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has expressed her condolences after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

"The local community was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision involving a motorcycle near Altnagelvin Hospital.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and leaves a family and a circle of friends in grief.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life in this collision.

"I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."