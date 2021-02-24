Minister must prioritise vaccination for people with learning disabilities - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Health Minister to make sure people with learning difficulties are prioritised in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chair of the health committee said:

“Health authorities in England have revealed that people with learning disabilities are up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19.

“Given this staggering figure, I am calling on the Health Minister to prioritise people with learning disabilities for vaccination as a matter of urgency.

“All those on the GP learning disability register across the north must now be contacted and vaccinated as quickly as possible.”