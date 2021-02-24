O’Neill welcomes positive and constructive engagement with Joint Committee

Speaking after today’s Joint Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said;

“I have been calling for the Joint Committee to meet and welcome therefore today’s meeting.

“This presented an opportunity to take stock of the application and facilitation of the Protocol on the ground.

“The Commission met and listened to local business and industry representatives over the past week and have heard directly the concerns they hold, in seeking certainty, stability and simplification in operating the Protocol, which mitigates against the disaster which is Brexit.

“At today’s meeting I encouraged intensified efforts to find practical solutions to any problems within the framework of the Protocol, which is part of a legal-binding Treaty and not going away, something which all parties must recognise.

“It is worth noting that yesterday the Assembly passed a motion acknowledging these realities, and the importance of our continued access to the European single market and the British market which positions us uniquely to benefit our economy and key sectors.

“This gives us a competitive advantage which must be exploited to create jobs, and secure livelihoods.

“I look forward to positive and constructive engagement going forward to minimise any disruption for business and consumers, and to find the opportunities to build our economy in the North and on an All-Ireland basis.”