Ireland’s poor environmental ranking in EU progress report should sound alarm bells – Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has warned that Ireland’s poor environmental ranking within the EU’s Sustainable Progress Index released today should be cause for concern about the state’s inadequate approach to climate.

In the Index, Ireland ranks lowest out of 15 EU countries on the environment.

Speaking today, Senator Boylan said:

“Ireland's poor environmental ranking in the EU progress report is further evidence that Ireland does not take protection of the environment seriously.

“It should sound the alarm bells for Government on the need to change their approach to climate, the environment and social justice and develop a more holistic approach that works with nature and communities.

“However, the fact that this report comes on the same day that the Environmental Pillar walked away from the Government's Agri-Food 2030 Strategy, shows that the Government are determined to have a ‘business as usual’ approach when it comes to protecting our water and habitats.

“It is in the interest of everyone who lives on this island that we have a healthy environment, the Government needs to recognise this and change the trajectory.”