Online theory tests needed as waiting list swells to 79,276 - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD today reiterated his call for online driver theory tests to be introduced, as figures provided to Sinn Féin show almost 80,000 people are now waiting to take their driver theory test.

The Meath East TD said:

“Like everything else, Covid-19 has had a hugely disruptive impact on those learning to drive, but a lack of pro-active action from Minister Eamon Ryan has made a bad situation worse.

“Figures we have received show there are now 79,276 people waiting to sit their driver theory test.

“This is causing huge issues for people, as they cannot begin to learn to drive without first passing this test.

“Last November I called for the theory test to be put online, but Minister Ryan continues to sit on his hands, and since then, the waiting list has grown by another 15,000 people.

“Theory test centres are currently closed under Level 5, meaning the waiting list for this vital service is growing by the day.

“A lack of action from the government and the RSA is exacerbating the problem.

“The Driver Theory Test Service are currently providing remote theory tests for bus, truck, CPC and ADI categories. This is a welcome development, but it is essential this is now expanded to those learning to drive a car.

“There is no reason someone learning to drive a bus can sit their theory test at home, but someone learning to drive a car cannot.

“Learner drivers cannot afford to wait months for an appointment when the physical theory test centres re-open.

“Other examinations such as university exams, are now taking place online securely, so there is no reason the 45-minute driver theory test cannot be sat virtually too.

“The theory test should be put online as soon as possible to help reduce this massive waiting list.”