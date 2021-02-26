Kelly condemns hate graffiti

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned those responsible for offensive graffiti on a Sinn Féin office in Glengormley.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"Those responsible for daubing hate graffiti on my constituency office on the upper Antrim Road are to be condemned.

"Attacks, threats or harassment against elected representatives are also attacks on those who vote for them and should not be tolerated.

"Sinn Féin will not be intimidated or deterred from providing first class representation to the whole community."