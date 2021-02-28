Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile welcomes growing discussions about voting rights for citizens in the north

Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed growing discussions around extending voting rights to Irish citizens in the north and to the diaspora.

Senator Ó Donnghaile is due to speak at the Citizenship, Emigrants and Voting Rights Post-Brexit Conference tomorrow (Monday 1st March) organised by the Voting Rights campaign group and the UCD Clinton Institute.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“An inclusive discussion about extending voting rights to Irish citizens in the north and indeed the global diaspora is long overdue.

“Irish citizens in the north should not continue to be left behind and disenfranchised on this fundamental issue of democratic rights.

“I am looking forward to the Citizenship, Emigrants and Voting Rights Post-Brexit Conference tomorrow and engaging with representatives, campaigners and activists across Ireland about this issue. I want to commend the organisers for their work in bringing together so many participants for what I am sure will be a fascinating and energising discussion.

‘It’s undeniable that momentum is building towards holding a positive, inclusive referendum in which citizens’ rights can be expanded. Citizens from across all sections of our communities are engaging with this discussion and how this change can be successfully achieved.

“I have long advocated for Presidential voting rights for all Irish citizens, including those resident in the north, and will continue to advocate for this.

“Once it is safe to do so, it is important that the Government does not delay in putting preparations in place for a referendum on this issue.”

ENDS

Further details about the conference are available to view at this link