Mullan welcomes funding for community projects

The Foyle MLA said:

"I welcome the announcement from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of the investment of £483,351 for projects in communities most in need.

"This will be used to help community projects and will benefit young and old.

"It is particularly encouraging that this finding will go to projects in areas of most need so that it can provide maximum help to those who need it most."