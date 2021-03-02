Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP to deliver Brexit briefing to Spanish Parliament

The Spanish Parliament’s Joint Committee on European Affairs has invited the Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson, Chris Hazzard MP, to give evidence at a hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Joint Committee, comprised of Senators and Deputies, has been scrutinising the recent Brexit deal agreed between the British Government and the EU.

Members of the Committee were eager to learn from the experiences of the Sinn Féin MP, who was a Minister in the Stormont Executive at the time of the 2016 Referendum, and subsequently as a Sinn Féin MP dealing with the British Government, the European Union, and the Assembly in Belfast.

The South Down MP said:

“I am delighted to be offered this opportunity to speak with members of the Spanish Parliament on a range of Brexit issues not least the strong role our European colleagues played in helping to protect the Good Friday Agreement, ensuring there was no return to a hard border; and protecting the right of citizens in the north of Ireland to automatically regain EU membership in the event of Irish reunification.”