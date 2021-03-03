Vaccine practises need to be reviewed - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has urged the government to review and issue clarification on the functioning of vaccine distribution in Kerry.

Teachta Daly said:

“Since yesterday, when I called into question the ability of the government to meet their target of having all over 85s vaccinated by the end of the first week of March, there have been a number of developments.

"Minister Donnelly stated in an email to TDs that it will be the majority of over 85s rather than all of them who will have been vaccinated.

“I have also had more GPs contact me. They have serious concerns about the ‘buddy system’ where practices with less than 200 over-70 patients are not provided with any vaccine, but rather told to pair with another practice.

"Practices must therefore call other practices to see if they are willing or able to pair up. These GPs are telling me they have not been provided a single point of contact to co-ordinate the rollout. I understand the IMO are helping to do so but it is not running as smoothly as it could.

“The HSE needs to look at this urgently to reassure the public, who want to see their loved ones vaccinated.

"If the system is not working as intended, it must be reviewed, and perhaps the use of the centres in Killarney and Tralee expanded.”