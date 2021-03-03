Mullan welcomes corporation tax exemption for Housing Executive

The Foyle MLA said:

"I welcome today's announcement that the Housing Executive will now be exempt from corporation tax, allowing it to use the additional money to invest in homes.

"This means the Housing Executive will have more money to realise the commitment in the New Decade, New Approach document to increase house building.

"Everyone should have the right to a secure and stable home and this extra money will mean more houses for those in need."